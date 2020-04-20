Last updated on Apr 20 2020, 12:47 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall ·
The entire sports community is facing the wrath of coronavirus outburst, with IPL being the latest one to be impacted.
India's cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely after the extension of nationwide lockdown.
With growing concerns about the deadly COVID-19, the upcoming T20 World Cup has been shrouded into uncertainty too.
However, as per sources, no decision on it will be taken until August.
"Right now, things look bleak, and people's health is the first priority. However, what if the situation improves in a few months' time? ICC will take time to decide on the fate of this event. Don't expect any announcement before August," the source told TOI.
The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15.
In March, the Australian Government sealed borders, except for citizens, permanent residents and their close family members.
Having imposed a complete lockdown, Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that travel restrictions will likely last up to six months.
This means travel restrictions might be there until at least September end.
According to the source, the preparations are on, despite the suspension scare.
"As of now, everything will proceed as per plan, and assuming that the tournament will be held as per its original dates," he said.
The source added, "So, all other preparations by the ICC's Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Australia, which were already in place, will be on in full swing."
Australia's Bangladesh Test tour, which was scheduled in June, was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
The England Cricket Board (ECB) is also planning to postpone the home Test series against West Indies as all professional cricket has been suspended until the final week of May.
Reports also suggest that Twenty20 Blast and The Hundred may be deferred as well.
