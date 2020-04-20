The entire sports community is facing the wrath of coronavirus outburst, with IPL being the latest one to be impacted. India's cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely after the extension of nationwide lockdown. With growing concerns about the deadly COVID-19, the upcoming T20 World Cup has been shrouded into uncertainty too. However, as per sources, no decision on it will be taken until August.

Quote Don't expect any announcement before August

"Right now, things look bleak, and people's health is the first priority. However, what if the situation improves in a few months' time? ICC will take time to decide on the fate of this event. Don't expect any announcement before August," the source told TOI.

T20 World Cup Travel restrictions will remain intact until September

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15. In March, the Australian Government sealed borders, except for citizens, permanent residents and their close family members. Having imposed a complete lockdown, Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that travel restrictions will likely last up to six months. This means travel restrictions might be there until at least September end.

Plan Everything is proceeding as per plan presently

According to the source, the preparations are on, despite the suspension scare. "As of now, everything will proceed as per plan, and assuming that the tournament will be held as per its original dates," he said. The source added, "So, all other preparations by the ICC's Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Australia, which were already in place, will be on in full swing."

Series A number of series have been postponed