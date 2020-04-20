World number 43, John Millman slammed the relief policy of big three Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to financially support lower-ranked professionals in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic, on Saturday, revealed that he is planning to arrange aid for players with no income at a time when professional tennis has been stalled, alongside Federer and Nadal. Here is more.

Quote Millman questions Djokovic's assistance

"If the concern is to help players ranked 250-700, why has it taken a global pandemic to realize this? Over the many years of top end heavy prize money increases we maybe should have maybe distributed the spread a little more," he tweeted.

Twitter Post Millman questioned the policy with a post on Twitter

If the concern is to help players ranked 250-700 in the world why has it taken a global pandemic to realize this? Surely over the many years of top end heavy prizemoney increases we maybe should have maybe distributed the spread a little more... 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️? — John Millman (@johnhmillman) April 19, 2020

Support The lower-ranked players do not have federation support

In an Instagram live session with his counterpart Stan Wawrinka, Djokovic proposed to support the professionals, who don't have enough money to sustain during the lockdown. "The majority of the players who are ranked between 200, 250 in the world, and the 700th or 1,000th do not have federation support, do not have sponsors. They are completely independent and left alone," he said.

Funds The estimate amount could range between $3 and $4.5 million

According to the number one-ranked player, the ATP and four Grand Slams would join forces to contribute towards a player relief fund. Djokovic estimated the amount to be between $3 and $4.5 million. It will be distributed among the players. However, Millman highlighted the difference between prize money of qualifying round and main draw. He believes bridging the gap would have helped the cause.

Solution Bonus money could be used to raise funds

Djokovic, who is also President of the ATP player council, reiterated that short-term solutions may benefit the players. This could include transferring bonus money fetched by top players from marquee events like ATP Finals into the relief fund. "If we don't have any events (in 2020), maybe next year's Australian Open prize money can be contributed to the fund," he added.

Twitter Post Millman questioned the policy with a post on Twitter