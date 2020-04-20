South Africa's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed, owing to coronavirus outburst. The Proteas were due to tour the island nation in the first half of June to play three ODI and as many T20Is. Cricket South Africa's acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul reiterated that the players could not have prepared for the tour amid this lockdown. Here is more.

Quote Health of players is of paramount importance: Jacques Faul

"Proteas would not have been able to prepare properly taking our own lockdown situation into account and, more importantly, health considerations for our players, which are always paramount, were the over-riding factor," Jacques Faul said in a statement.

Schedule The tour will likely be rescheduled soon

While the tour has been postponed indefinitely, Faul revealed that it would be rescheduled at a later stage if their international calendar could accommodate it. "It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows," Faul said.

South Africa South Africa are due to tour West Indies this year

Following the postponement of Sri Lanka white-ball leg, South Africa will be aiming for the West Indies tour. West Indies are set to host them for two tests and five T20Is in July and August this year. The T20I series will be a lead-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, which is scheduled to commence from October 18.

Impact The fate of next few bilateral series looks bleak