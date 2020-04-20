Pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood stated that he is surprised by Cricket Australia's financial health. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Australian cricket board has laid off 80 per cent of its staff for the rest of the financial year, which is about to end on June 30. However, Hazlewood believes players and the governing body will unite to fight the situation. Here's more.

Quote 'We are no different from other sports', says Hazlewood

"I was surprised, but there has to be some impact. We are no different from any other sport. It just depends how long it hangs around and how it's going to affect us. It will be quite serious if continues," Hazlewood told Sydney Morning Herald.

Crisis Players are expecting pay cuts amid crisis

According to Hazlewood, the players are ready for pay cuts amid the financial crisis. Earlier, Australian Test captain Tim Paine also asserted that the team is expecting a reduction in salaries. "We're obviously partners in the game and we've always said that. We have ridden the highs and now its probably time to ride the lows, a little bit," Hazlewood added.

Dispute CA and ACA had a payment spat in 2017

Notably, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) were involved in a dispute in 2017. After a 10-month negotiation, the bodies agreed to an MoU. As per the MoU, CA has to provide ACA with revenue estimates and a national contract list for the impending summer by April 30. "It's in the MoU, but these are strange times. Anything can happen," Hazlewood said.

T20 World Cup Cricket Australia will be eyeing the T20 World Cup