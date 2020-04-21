PUBG Mobile is a competitive Battle Royale and the intensity increases with a rise in the number of gamers. In order to win the coveted chicken dinner, therefore, the choice of weapon becomes really important. Since PUBG Mobile offers a wide array of choices when it comes to weapons, here we look at the guns that are most preferred by pros in the game.

Weapon 1 M24: The best naturally spawning sniper in the game

The M24 is the best naturally spawning sniper in the game. With a hit damage of 75, this gun uses 7.62mm ammo. Naturally, pros who are comfortable with the shooting mechanism of PUBG Mobile, prefer this one shot one kill gun. Using a bolt action, you have to be sure not to miss your target, since reloading takes some time in this sniper.

Weapon 2 Karabiner 98 Kurz: The most preferred sniper by pro gamers

Karabiner 98 Kurz or the Kar98K is the most commonly spawning sniper rifle in the game. It is most preferred by gamers who enjoy long distance firefights. With a hit damage of 79, this 7.62mm ammo using gun is best suited for players who are comfortable with mastering the trajectory of bullets and recoil when it comes to long-distance shooting in the mobile game.

Weapon 3 AKM: Pros save this assault rifle for close range attacks

The AKM has a hit damage of 47 and uses 7.62mm ammo. However, the gun's recoil makes it incredibly hard to use for mid and long range combats. However, PUBG Mobile pros prefer to fit the AKM with close range scopes, like a Holographic sight or 2x scope and shred opponents to bits at close quarters with this deadly and efficient assault rifle.

Weapon 4 M416: The best gun for spraying if it is stabilized

The M416 has a hit damage of 41 and uses 5.56mm ammo. This gun requires a lot of attachments before it can be optimized but is one of the best all-rounder weapons in the game, capable of short and long range engagements. However, pros tend to use this gun for spraying opponents with bullets due to its fast rate of fire, therefore decimating them.

Weapon 5 Scar-L: Deadly gun up close due to stability