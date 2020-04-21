-
After sealing three successive Premier League titles, Manchester United's charge was halted by Chelsea in 2009-10.
The Blues sealed their third Premier League honor and thwarted United by just one point.
Chelsea also broke the record for most goals scored in a single EPL season (103).
We take you back memory lane and look at the statistical analysis of that season.
Champions
Premier League: Chelsea pip United for third honor
Chelsea won the trophy after collecting 86 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the second-lowest goals that season (31).
The club also accounted for the best goal difference (+71).
They scored a staggering 103 goals to smash records.
The Blues registered 27 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses.
Manchester United and Arsenal finished with 85 and 75 points respectively.
Individual stats
Chelsea players dominate the individual stats
Chelsea's Didier Drogba scored the most goals that season (29).
He finished one above Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (26).
Frank Lampard dominated the show in terms of assists (14). Cesc Fabregas followed suit with (13).
Chelsea's Petr Cech and Liverpool's Pepe Reina amounted for the most clean sheets (17 each).
Birmingham City's Barry Ferguson registered the most passes that season (2,168).
Teams
2009-10 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Tottenham qualified for the Champions League play-off round.
Manchester City and Aston Villa earned places in the Europa League play-off round.
Meanwhile, Liverpool qualified for the Europa League third qualifying round.
The likes of Burnley, Hull City and Portsmouth were relegated to the Football League Championship.
Awards
Premier League season awards: The list of winners
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney bagged the Premier League Player of the Year.
Rooney also won the PFA Players' Player of the Year, besides bagging the FWA Footballer of the Year.
James Milner bagged the PFA Young Player of the Year.
Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Drogba won the Golden Boot, whereas, Cech won the Golden Glove.