Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were founded in 2012 after Deccan Chargers got terminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH made their IPL debut in 2013 and since then have been a consistent force. They have been champions in 2016, besides being the runners-up in 2018. They have also reached the playoffs thrice. Here is the complete statistical analysis of SRH.

Batting records David Warner boasts of the major records with the bat

David Warner has scored the most runs for SRH in IPL (3,271). Warner has also registered the most hundreds and fifties by a SRH player (2 and 34). Besides him, England's Jonny Bairstow is the only other centurion. The Australian southpaw has recorded the highest individual score (126). Warner also boasts of the best average (55.44).

Warner, Bhuvi Warner and Bhuvneshwar dominate the show in a single edition

Warner has recorded the most runs for the side in a single edition of the IPL. He scored 848 runs in IPL 2016 at an average of 60.57. Warner has also bagged three IPL Orange Caps at SRH. In terms of bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for the most scalps in IPL 2017 (27). He won the prestigious Purple Cap that season.

Bowling records Bhuvneshwar tops the billing in terms of bowling records

Bhuvneshwar has accounted for the most wickets for the franchise. He has claimed 109 scalps at 22.33 in 86 matches. He holds the record for best bowling figures in an IPL match for SRH (5/19). Bhuvi has the most four-wicket hauls for SRH in the tourney (2). He is also the lone bowler with a fifer. Rashid Khan (6.55) boasts of the best economy-rate.

SRH stats Notable stats of SRH in the IPL

SRH's highest score in the IPL is 231/2 against RCB in the 2019 edition. Their lowest score in the tournament came against Mumbai Indians in 2019 (96). SRH's largest victory have come against RCB in IPL 2019 (118 runs). The side has breached the 200-run mark on 10 occasions. They have scored below 100 on just one occasion.

Records Other crucial records of SRH in IPL