All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic. With this postponement, the summer transfer window could also be affected. However, clubs will still be working on potential new arrivals and expected departures. Spanish giants Real Madrid could be in for a busy time this summer. On the same note, we asses the players who could leave Real.

Bale Bale leads the show in terms of possible exodus

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale's lucrative contract ends in 2022. Although he is determined to stick it out, the club wants to offload the player. Bale featured in just 18 games across competitions in the 2019-20 season. Serie A clubs like Juventus and Inter Milan are believed to be interested in landing the Welshman. The MLS and Chinese Super League could be options.

Rodriguez James Rodriguez could end his disappointing spell at Real

Real outcast James Rodriguez is believed to be a valued asset in the transfer market. The Colombian international has many suitors and things could get interesting. The star player made just 13 appearances for Real in 2019-20 season after completing a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich. Rodriguez has one year left in his contract and several Premier League clubs are eyeing a move.

Lucas Vazquez Lucas Vazquez likely to be offloaded by Real Madrid

28-year-old Spanish attacker Lucas Vazquez is believed to be put on the transfer exodus list by Real Madrid. With just 18 appearances in 2019-20 season, he isn't in the plans for Zinedine Zidane. Vazquez has generally been used as a squad player over the years. He has made 201 appearances for the club. According to AS, he is likely to be shipped off.

Other departures Nacho and Alphonse Areola are part of the list