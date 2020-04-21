The impact of coronavirus may see hosts Australia expanding the India Test series, later this year. India are scheduled to tour Down Under for a four-match Test leg following the completion of ICC T20 World Cup. At a time when sports community is reeling with coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts revealed that all options will be reviewed for hosting India.

"If you contemplate the prospect of the international season in particular being affected, we have an issue of (losing revenue of) hundreds of millions of dollars on our hands. We'll be doing everything possible to launch and stage a season in 2020-21," Roberts said.

The two nations have had a legacy of facing each other in four-match Test series. However, the cricket boards are committed to add another Test match in order to cover the losses. Roberts also discussed the possibility of holding the series behind closed doors. "We want to stage a series that inspires the cricket world, with or without the people in stands," he said.

While quite a few bilateral series have been stalled due to coronavirus outbreak, Cricket Australia would be hoping to conduct the upcoming T20 World Cup sans disruption. However, there is still a cloud of uncertainty hovering around the tournament. The mega ICC tournament is scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15. Besides, the travel restrictions in Australia may end by September.

