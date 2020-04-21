Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has won so many accolades for his goal-scoring attributes. With 181 goals in 278 matches for Spurs, Kane has established himself as a world class asset. However, the 26-year-old, is missing one major thing in his list of achievements - trophies. We analyze the impact of Kane and why he should make a switch.

Backing Spurs management had backed Kane to come good

Harry Kane came to the scenes in 2013-14 at Spurs after several loan spells. In 19 appearances that season, Kane amassed four goals. However, there was a hint of promise in the player and the management was positive regarding the hold he could have in years to come. Kane never looked back from there on and started delivering on a consistent basis.

Full season Kane dominates in his first full season at Spurs

The years that followed, Spurs became a serious threat and vied for a top-four finish regularly under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Kane played the role of a talisman and began to get a grip. In 2014-15, he scored 31 goals across competitions, besides winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award for his show in the EPL. The rise of Kane had started.

Performance Kane establishes himself as a serious striker

After doing well in 2014-15, Kane backed it up with 28, 35, 41, 24 and 17 goals in the seasons up till 2019-20. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2015-16 and 2016-17 respectively. Kane has already amassed 136 goals in 198 Premier League appearances. He has also scored 30 goals in Europe and 15 in England's other domestic cups.

Transfer Kane had dropped a transfer hint

Earlier this month, Kane had dropped a transfer hint. As per The Guardian, Kane claimed, "I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs. But I've always said, if I don't feel we're going in the right direction then I'm not someone who will just stay for the sake of it." "I'm an ambitious player, I want to become one of the best players," he added.

Transfer news Kane has been part of the summer transfer window speculations

Spurs value Kane at a whopping £200m and it remains to be seen whether an European club comes calling. The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich hold interest in the England skipper. It was reported Real are prepared to bring Kane by sending Gareth Bale back to Tottenham, along with Colombia international James Rodriguez. Meanwhile, United too are heavily linked.

Future Kane could stay at Spurs for another season: Our take