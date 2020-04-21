The All India Football Federation (AIFF) ratified its league committee's recommendations to cancel the remaining 28 matches of the I-league. This came in view of the coronavirus-forced lockdown and suspension of all sport. I-League leaders Mohun Bagan were officially declared as champions. Meanwhile, there will be no relegation this time around. Here are further details on the same.

"The Executive Committee agreed with the conclusions and the recommendations of the League Committee that this was a force majeure circumstance and the AIFF and all stakeholders must focus on a priority basis on safety and health aspects of players, officials and fans. In fact, there is still no certainty of when sporting activities including football can be resumed," an AIFF release said.

Earlier, the League Committee had met on April 18 and recommended cancelation of the remaining season and also ending all other age-group leagues including the second division. "All youth leagues in the current season -- the Hero Sub-Junior League, the Hero Junior League, the Hero Elite League, and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League - stay concluded, and will start afresh from 2020-21 season."

Besides crowning Mohun Bagan as the champions, the AIFF decided that the remaining prize money in the Hero I-League 2019-20 (apart from the champion's prize money) will be equally divided among the remaining 10 participating clubs. There will be no relegation, besides no individual prize money for the Hero I-League 2019-20 season.

Earlier, Mohun Bagan merged with Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK. The move happened after RPSG Group, who own ATK, acquired an 80% majority stake in the I-League outfit. The merged club will come into existence in June 2020 and will compete in the ISL 2020-21 season. The new merged club will be known as ATK-Mohun Bagan. This was Bagan's final I-League campaign.

