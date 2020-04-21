Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes India and Australia could swap the T20 World Cup in order to host the tournaments in two consecutive years. According to him, doing this will open the September window for Indian Premier League, while Australia may host the ICC tournament in 2021. However, a threat of suspension still lies over T20 World Cup due to coronavirus pandemic.

Quote Gavaskar talks about the possibilities

"It can be done where India and Australia come to an agreement. In case the curve in India flattens out and India and Australia swap, so the T20 WC is in India in October-November, 2020 and Australia in October-November next year, then it can happen."

T20 World Cup No decision on T20 World Cup as yet

The ICC T20 World Cup has been shrouded into uncertainty with quite a few bilateral series being stalled as the outburst continues. It is scheduled to commence on October 18. The Australian Government has already imposed stern travel restrictions, which are expected to end in September, as of now. However, Cricket Australia has not come to any conclusion regarding the fate of the tournament.

Possibility It looks difficult at the moment, feels Gavaskar

Gavaskar feels the possibility of conducting the tournament in Australia during October-November looks bleak presently. "At the moment, as we all know, Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country till September 30," Gavaskar said. He added, "The tournament is starting from mid-October or the 3rd week of October, so it's looking a bit difficult at the moment."

IPL 2020 IPL can be held ahead of T20 World cup