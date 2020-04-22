-
Spanish giants Barcelona have stepped up in their pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.
The club has begun offering players to Inter in hope of striking a part-exchange deal.
With the coronavirus pandemic suspending all sport and bringing regular life of people to halt, Barcelona are unlikely to spend heavily in this crisis period.
Here's more.
-
Situation
Martinez keen to join Barca as discussions between clubs continue
-
The financial impact of the coronavirus means Barcelona are unlikely to meet Martinez's £97m (€110m) buy-out clause.
According to a report in Sky Sports, Martinez is keen to join the Spanish side and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.
Discussions via intermediaries have been going on for some time and Inter are believed to be keen on the players on offer.
-
Offer
The players offered by Barca to Inter
-
Inter want Brazilian mid-fielder Arthur but Barca have declined the same.
However, the club has offered right-back Nelson Semedo, who is said to be open to the move.
Besides Semedo, mid-fielder Carles Alena is also being offered by Barca.
The player is currently on loan at Real Betis.
Left-back Junior Firpo is also on the list, however, Inter aren't interested in him.
-
Martinez
Martinez has started strongly for Inter to garner Barca's interest
-
Martinez made his Inter Milan debut last season and scored nine goals in 35 games.
He was having a better campaign in 2019-20 until the coronavirus suspended the game.
In 31 games, Martinez amassed 16 goals and formed a solid partnership alongside Romelu Lukaku.
Martinez is just 22 years old and Barca feel he can be a long-term striking solution.
-
Other speculations
Barcelona hope to tempt Chelsea with this mega swap deal
-
Meanwhile, reports have claimed Barcelona want Chelsea mid-fielder N'Golo Kante by offering them Philippe Coutinho.
Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January 2018 for a whopping a £142m deal.
However, he lasted another season to have made 76 appearances in total, besides scoring 21 goals.
Coutinho was signed by Bayern Munich in a loan deal last summer.
Bayern aren't interested in making the deal permanent.