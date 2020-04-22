-
Manchester United came back to winning ways in 2010-11 after having missed the bus in 2009-10 by a solitary point.
United won their 12th Premier League honor under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
The Red Devils finished above second-placed Chelsea, who were the defending champions.
We take you back memory lane and look at the statistical analysis of that season.
-
Champions
Man United win a record 12th Premier League honor
-
United won the trophy after collecting 80 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the second-lowest goals that season (31).
The club also accounted for the best goal difference (+41).
They scored the highest number of goals (78).
Man United registered 23 wins, 11 draws and 4 losses.
Chelsea and Manchester City finished with 71 points respectively.
-
Individual stats
Notable individual stats of the 2010-11 season
-
Manchester United's Dimitar Berbatov and City's Carlos Tevez scored the most goals that season (20 each).
Arsenal's Robin van Persie struck 18 goals.
Berbatov amassed the most hat-tricks that season (3).
Manchester United winger Nani dominated the show in terms of assists (14). Didier Drogba followed suit with (13).
Man City goal-keeper Joe Hart amounted for the most clean sheets (18).
-
Teams
2010-11 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
-
Manchester United, Chelsea and City qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Arsenal qualified for the Champions League play-off round.
Tottenham earned a berth in the Europa League play-off round.
Fulham qualified for the Europa League First qualifying round.
The likes of Birmingham, Blackpool and West Ham were relegated to the Football League Championship.
-
Awards
Premier League season awards: The list of winners
-
Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic bagged the Premier League Player of the Year.
Gareth Bale pocketed the PFA Players' Player of the Year.
Scott Parker won FWA Footballer of the Year.
Jack Wilshere bagged the PFA Young Player of the Year.
Alex Ferguson won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Berbatov and Tevez shared the Golden Boot, whereas, Hart won the Golden Glove.