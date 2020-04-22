-
Delhi Daredevils saw their name getting changed to Delhi Capitals in December 2018.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise appeared as DC in the IPL 2019 season.
They are the only team to have never appeared in a final of the IPL.
DC have been in two semi-finals and two playoffs.
Here we look at the complete statistical analysis.
Batting records
Notable individual batting records for Delhi in the IPL
Former DD batsman Virender Sehwag has scored the most runs for the side in IPL (2,174).
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper and former Delhi player David Warner has registered the most hundreds (2).
Sehwag has amassed the most fifties for the franchise (15).
Rishabh Pant has recorded the highest individual score (128*).
JP Duminy also boasts of the best average (44.13).
Pant, Rabada
Pant and Rabada dominate the show in a single edition
Pant has recorded the most runs for the side in a single edition of the IPL.
The southpaw scored 684 runs in IPL 2018 at an average of 52.61.
He scored one hundred and five fifties that season.
In terms of bowling, Kagiso Rabada accounted for the most scalps in IPL 2019 (25).
He achieved the mark in 12 games.
Bowling records
Mishra and Rabada have the top bowling records
Amit Mishra has claimed the most wickets for Delhi (97).
He has achieved it in 92 matches at an average of 23.97.
He is the only bowler to have claimed a fifer for the side and has the best bowling figures (5/17).
Meanwhile, Rabada has the most four-wicket hauls (2).
Rabada also has the best bowling average (17.93).
Key records
IPL: Here are the key records held by Delhi
Delhi's highest score in the IPL is 231/4 against Kings XI Punjab in the 2011 edition.
Their lowest score in the tournament came against Mumbai Indians in 2017 (66).
Delhi's largest victory have come against Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 (97 runs).
The side has breached the 200-run mark on 6 occasions.
They have scored below 100 on 10 occasions.
Other records
Other crucial records of Delhi in IPL
Sehwag has taken the most catches as an outfielder for Delhi in the IPL (29).
AB de Villiers has accounted for the most catches in a single IPL edition (13).
Warner and Naman Ojha hold the record for the highest partnership (189*).
Dinesh Karthik has inflicted the most dismissals (45) as a keeper.
Mishra has made the most appearances for Delhi (92).