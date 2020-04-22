Mohamed Salah has become a star for Liverpool since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017. The versatile forward's brilliance in front of goal and ability to chip in with numerous assists have helped the side big time. Salah has been a revelation under manager Jurgen Klopp and he has the attributes to enter Liverpool's list of greatest players.

Quick impact Salah came to Liverpool and stunned one and all

Salah came in and stunned the football world with the numbers he amassed for the Reds in 2017-18. The former Chelsea player amassed 44 goals in 52 matches, including 32 in the Premier League. His flurry of goals helped Liverpool as they finished fourth. Salah showed he can be the strike force for the side and help them conquer major trophies in the future.

Awards Salah's debut season at Liverpool helped him bag major awards

Salah's grand show in 2017-18 saw him bag the major awards. He won the PFA Player's Player of the Year, besides also being adjudged FWA Footballer of the Year. His goal-scoring delights in EPL helped him win the Golden Boot. Salah bagged the Premier League Player of the Season as well. It was a season that belonged to Salah and he dominated the game.

Salah 2018-19 Salah once again topped the show for Liverpool in 2018-19

In 2018-19, Liverpool played amazing football and kept in sync with defending champions Manchester City. Liverpool ended with 97 points, whereas, City won the title (98 points). The Reds also won the UEFA Champions League. Salah bagged the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and team-mate Sadio Mane (22 goals). Salah finished with 27 goals from 52 games that season.

Salah 2019-20 Salah once again shines for Liverpool in 2019-20

Salah was instrumental right from the start of the 2019-20 season. Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup and pocketed the FIFA Club World Cup. Salah won the FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball. In the Premier League, his 16-goal tally before the season got suspended, saw Liverpool dominate proceedings. They top the standings and are on the verge of winning the title.

Our take Salah can become one of Liverpool's greatest

Salah has already amassed 72 goals and 25 assists in 113 Premier League matches for Liverpool. Overall, he has smashed 91 goals in 144 games. If he continues at this rate, then nobody can stop him from being regarded as a legend of the club in future years. He looks destined to help Liverpool win a series of titles. That's a sign of greatness.

