All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. With this postponement, the summer transfer window could also be affected. However, clubs will still be working on potential new arrivals and expected departures. Premier League side Arsenal will eye a rebuild under manager Mikel Arteta. On the same note, we asses the players who could leave the side.

Mesut Ozil Arsenal will want to see Ozil off the wage list

Mesut Ozil made just 23 appearances in 2019-20 and scored a solitary goal. The player, who is Arsenal's highest wage earner, could be shipped off. He seems to be a luxury for the club and the performances have dipped over the last few seasons. Arsenal will hope that a club comes calling for the 31-year-old, who earns £350,000 a week at the club.

Sokratis 31-year-old Sokratis being eyed by AS Roma

It has been reported that Arsenal are willing to cash in on central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The former Borussia Dortmund player sees his contract end in summer 2021. Italian club AS Roma are believed to be interested in the player. Sokratis, who played 27 games this season, is in line to be sold as Arteta plans a major overhaul.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal could risk losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sees his contract end in the summer of 2021. The goal-scoring machine is key for Arsenal's fight in the league. However, he is yet to agree to a new deal and that has alerted clubs. Reports state that Chelsea and Barcelona are keen to get him. Aubameyang wants trophies and Champions League football. Arsenal are in for a battle here.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Arsenal likely to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles