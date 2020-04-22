Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will auction the bat he used in the 2019 World Cup, to raise money amid coronavirus pandemic. In a Facebook live session, the 33-year-old revealed he will put his favorite bat for auction. Shakib is currently serving a two-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches. He was suspended from competitive cricket in October 2019, for a year.

Quote I wanted to put my favorite bat for auction: Shakib

"I had said before that I want to put up a bat for auction. I have decided to auction the bat I used in the 2019 World Cup. It's a favorite bat of mine," Shakib said during the Facebook interaction.

World Cup 2019 Shakib used a single bat throughout the tournament

Shakib was the highlight of 2019 World Cup with his formidable all-round display for Bangladesh. "I had a good World cup with the bat and ball. There were some good performances especially with the bat," he said. He added, "I had used a single bat throughout the World Cup and even used tapes on it to get through games."

Information Shakib reached the historic landmark in 2019

Shakib smashed 606 runs and scalped 11 wickets from eight matches in the 2019 WC. He became the first ever cricketer to score 600 runs and take 10 wickets in a single WC edition. Yuvraj Singh scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in 2011.

