Indian cricket team batsman Rohit Sharma cannot wait to play the Test series in Australia later this year. India are scheduled to play a four-match Test series Down Under. Rohit, who missed out against New Zealand in the Tests back in February due to an injury, is yearning to play against the Aussies. Here's what the senior cricketer said.

2018-19 Tests India had won in 2018-19 against a depleted Aussie side

Team India won the Test series in Australia back in 2018-19 by a 2-1 margin. The series win was India's first in the nation. However, the Aussies missed the services of David Warner and Steve Smith, who were handed suspensions in relation to a ball-tampering scandal. These two will be present this time around and Rohit feels it will be a different ball game.

Desire 'I can't wait to go to Australia and play Tests'

"I was looking forward to the New Zealand series but unfortunately, injury (calf muscle) happened at the wrong time," Rohit told India Today on Wednesday. "I can't wait to go to Australia and play the Test matches there. Australia in Australia with those two guys will be a different ball game," India's limited-overs vice-captain said.

Australia Tests Australia have done well in Tests of late

Since their return to the side, Australia have been on a run in Tests. They retained the urn after drawing The Ashes 2019 by a 2-2 margin. Australia thrashed Pakistan and New Zealand at home to win five successive Tests. The Tim Paine-led side will hope to do well against India, who were terrible in their tour of New Zealand this year.

AUS vs IND Australia tour will challenge Rohit if it goes ahead