Former West Indian captain Daren Sammy is set to captain St Lucia Zouks in the upcoming edition of Caribbean Premier League. In an official statement, St Lucia Zouks' coach Andy Flower welcomed the stylish all-rounder. Sammy has been a part of the franchise since CPL's inception in 2013. He has led St Lucia Zouks in every season except 2018. Here is more.

Quote Can't wait to work with Sammy again: Andy Flower

"I can't wait to work closely with Daren and for the island of St. Lucia. I worked with Daren five years ago when he captained the Peshawar team in the Pakistan Super League and we thoroughly enjoyed our time together," Flower said.

PSL 2020 Darren Sammy stepped down as Peshawar Zalmi captain

Sammy, who also led Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League 2020, stepped down as captain midway through the season. He gave away the captaincy duty due to his poor run. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi named Sammy the head coach-cum-player for the next two seasons. They also announced Wahab Riaz as his immediate replacement, who also took over as full-time captain.

St Lucia Zouks St Lucia Zouks will aim for a comeback this season

St Lucia Zouks are still eyeing their maiden title in the Caribbean Premier League. The franchise ended the 2019 edition at number five, having won three and lost six matches. After seven seasons, they are yet to register their first ever qualification for the playoffs. Although the upcoming season is scheduled for September-August, the tournament organizers will wait for current situation to improve.

Daren Sammy Honored to captain St Lucia Zouks: Sammy