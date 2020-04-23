PUBG Mobile is one of the most tactically intense Battle Royale games and for players to survive, their choice of weapon becomes really important. Once you play across the maps, you will realize that not all guns are suitable for all maps. For example, Sanhok being a smaller map does not have much use for snipers. Here, we bring five best guns for Miramar.

Do you know? All you need to know about Miramar

Miramar is an 8 by 8 desert map in PUBG Mobile. It has a lot of open spaces and hills, making this map an ideal ground for snipers. Since spotting is easier in Miramar, this map has more long-range firefights.

Gun 1 SLR is a perfect damage heavy long distance gun

Self Loading Rifle falls in the DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) in PUBG Mobile. It uses 7.62mm ammo and has hit damage of 58. Considering a DMR allows you to get off multiple shots from long ranges, it is a perfect choice for the open Miramar map. Master the slight recoil in the gun, and you can kill enemies from a massive distance.

Gun 2 Mini14 causes lesser damage than SLR but is more stable

Mini14 uses 5.56mm ammo and is also a DMR much like Self Loading Rifle. Personally, I have played with the Mini14 a lot and it is excellent for the long-range engagements that take place in Miramar. The gun's stability ensures that you will hit the target easily. The only downside is that the damage dealt by the Mini is pretty low over long distances.

Gun 3 M416 is best for all-rounder engagement in the desert map

M416 is the best all-rounder assault rifle in PUBG Mobile. The reason I recommend assault rifles over snipers to mobile gamers is due to ease of aiming and firing. However, a fully equipped M416, using 5.56mm rounds, can be lethal at both close and long ranges. With almost zero recoil when fitted with vertical foregrip and tactical stock, this gun is perfect for Miramar.

Gun 4 M16A4 can be lethal if you master the recoil

M16A4 is a 5.56mm using assault-rifle that fires three shots in burst mode. This makes the gun lethal in mid and close ranges where it can shred opponents. However, when fitted with good scopes, players can switch to single fire mode and use it for long range engagements in Miramar. Mastering the burst mode's recoil in long range will give them a greater advantage.

Gun 5 Mk47 Mutant is the hottest assault rifle in the game