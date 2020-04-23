-
Chris Gayle has been an entertainer and one of the greats in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The big-hitting West Indian batsman has represented a number of sides in the IPL, however, he achieved a lot of success at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
On this day back in 2013, Gayle smashed a record-breaking 175*.
We take you back memory lane.
-
Gayle blitz
Gayle wrecks havoc as RCB smash 263/5
-
Batting first, RCB posted 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 20 overs. Gayle was in the thick of things and mustered an unbeaten century.
He hit 13 fours and 17 sixes in a 66-ball knock at 265.15 (strike-rate).
Gayle shared a 167-run opening stand alongside Tillakaratne Dilshan (33) to set up the score.
AB de Villiers' 8-ball 31 was important for the RCB side.
-
Pune
Pune fall flat, lose by 130 runs
-
In reply, Pune lost Robin Uthappa (0) in the second delivery of the innings.
From there on, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.
Steve Smith (41) was the top run-scorer for the side.
Pune were never in the chase and managed 133/9.
Notably, Gayle stood out with the ball as well and claimed figures of 2/5.
-
Unbreakable records
Gayle's 175* and RCB's 263/5 could remain untouched forever
-
Gayle's 175* is still the highest score in the IPL.
His 17 sixes in that innings is also a record which has remained intact.
RCB's 263/5 remains the highest score in the IPL.
That year saw Gayle amass 708 runs at an average of 59.00.
He struck one ton and four fifties.
Gayle was the second-highest run-scorer that season after Michael Hussey (733).
-
Gayle records
Records held by Gayle in the IPL
-
Gayle is the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL (4,484).
He holds the record for the highest number of centuries in the tournament (6).
He is the only batsman to have smashed 300-plus sixes in the IPL (326).
Gayle has the second-highest strike-rate amongst the top 10 run-scorers in the tournament (151.02).
Gayle has won two Orange Caps in the IPL (2011 and 2012).