Chris Gayle has been an entertainer and one of the greats in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The big-hitting West Indian batsman has represented a number of sides in the IPL, however, he achieved a lot of success at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On this day back in 2013, Gayle smashed a record-breaking 175*. We take you back memory lane.

Gayle blitz Gayle wrecks havoc as RCB smash 263/5

Batting first, RCB posted 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 20 overs. Gayle was in the thick of things and mustered an unbeaten century. He hit 13 fours and 17 sixes in a 66-ball knock at 265.15 (strike-rate). Gayle shared a 167-run opening stand alongside Tillakaratne Dilshan (33) to set up the score. AB de Villiers' 8-ball 31 was important for the RCB side.

Pune Pune fall flat, lose by 130 runs

In reply, Pune lost Robin Uthappa (0) in the second delivery of the innings. From there on, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. Steve Smith (41) was the top run-scorer for the side. Pune were never in the chase and managed 133/9. Notably, Gayle stood out with the ball as well and claimed figures of 2/5.

Unbreakable records Gayle's 175* and RCB's 263/5 could remain untouched forever

Gayle's 175* is still the highest score in the IPL. His 17 sixes in that innings is also a record which has remained intact. RCB's 263/5 remains the highest score in the IPL. That year saw Gayle amass 708 runs at an average of 59.00. He struck one ton and four fifties. Gayle was the second-highest run-scorer that season after Michael Hussey (733).

Gayle records Records held by Gayle in the IPL