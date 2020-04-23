-
In the 2011-12 season of the Premier League, Manchester City stole a the show on a frantic final day of the campaign.
Defending champions Manchester United had the title under their grasp, however, a mixed run of results in April-May, saw City catch up.
Sergio Aguero's injury-time winner on gameweek 38 saw City seal the deal.
Here's the statistical analysis of the season.
Champions
Man City win maiden Premier League honor
City won the trophy on goal difference after collecting 89 points from 38 matches alongside United.
They went on to concede the lowest goals that season (29).
The club also accounted for the best goal difference (+64).
They scored the highest number of goals (93).
Man City registered 28 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses.
United had a goal difference of (+56).
Individual stats
Notable individual stats of the 2011-12 season
Arsenal's Robin van Persie scored the most goals that season (30).
Wayne Rooney (27) and Sergio Aguero (23) followed suit.
RVP and Rooney amassed the most hat-tricks that season (2).
Manchester City's David Silva dominated the show in terms of assists (15).
Man City goal-keeper Joe Hart amounted for the most clean sheets (17) for the second consecutive season.
Teams
2011-12 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
City, United and Arsenal qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Chelsea qualified for the Champions League after winning the Europa.
Tottenham had to settle for a berth in the Europa League group stage.
Newcastle United qualified for the Europa League playoff round.
The likes of Bolton, Blackburn and Wolves were relegated to the Football League Championship.
Awards
Premier League season awards: The list of winners
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany bagged the Premier League Player of the Year.
RVP pocketed the PFA Players' Player of the Year.
The Dutchman also won FWA Footballer of the Year.
Kyle Walker bagged the PFA Young Player of the Year.
Newcastle's Alan Pardew won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Van Persie won the Golden Boot, whereas, Hart won the Golden Glove.