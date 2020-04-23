The UEFA Champions League has been Europe's premier club competition. This is a competition all major teams in Europe have a special liking for. Over decades, the Champions League has witnessed several high-profile records by both teams and individuals. However, there are a few notable records that could remain intact forever. In this article, we analyze the same.

Title wins Real Madrid's consecutive run of titles could remain forever

Real Madrid have the record for five successive title wins in this completion. Los Blancos won the trophy in the tournament's inaugural edition in 1955-56. They maintained the run in 1956-57, 1957-58, 1958-59 and 1959-60. Real also share the record with Bayern Munich and Ajax for winning three successive honors. The run of title wins could remain intact for Real Madrid.

Notable records Other notable records of Real which will remain unbeaten

Real have won a staggering 13 Champions League titles. The next best is AC Milan (7) and Liverpool (6). Real's haul of trophies could be unmatched for years to come. Real also have the most wins in the competition (262). The next best tally is held by Bayern (202). Real, who will add to the tally, could always stay on top in this regard.

Individual records Ferenc Puskás and Clarance Seedorf's record could live on

Former Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskás holds the record for most goals in a final of the competition (4). His record in 1960 remains intact up till now and could stay afloat forever. Former AC Milan star Clarance Seedorf has won the trophy with three different sides. He won the title with Ajax (1995), Real (1998) and Milan 2003, 2007). This record looks unbreakable.

Unbreakable records Some crucial unbreakable records held in the UCL