All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. With this postponement, the summer transfer window could also be affected. However, clubs will still be working on potential new arrivals and expected departures. La Liga champions Barcelona are looking to make a number of changes. On the same note, we evaluate the players who could leave the Spanish side.

Philippe Coutinho Chelsea offered chance to sign Coutinho

According to a report in Sky Sports, Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho has been offered to Chelsea. The Brazilian is currently on loan at Bayern Munich until the end of the season. However, Bayern are unlikely to sign him permanently. Coutinho will cost Chelsea £79m and it remains to be seen whether the Blues get the versatile player to bolster their attacking line.

Nelson Semedo Nelson Semedo is keen to find a new club

It was earlier reported that Barca right-back Nelson Semedo has been offered to Inter Milan as part of a deal to bring Lautaro Martinez. However, Premier League sides Tottenham and Manchester City are interested in signing the 26-year-old. City would offer Joao Cancelo in return, whereas, Spurs want to solve a crisis in defense. Semedo is keen to leave and get more game time.

Arthur Barca could get a significant bid for Arthur

Barcelona mid-fielder Arthur is being targeted by clubs like Inter and Spurs. Inter want him alongside Semedo in a swap deal for Martinez. However, Barca rejected the same. Meanwhile, as per Mundo Deportivo, Spurs also want to tempt Barca with a swap deal. They want Arthur and in return will include former Lyon mid-fielder Tanguy Ndombele. Both clubs are interested in increasing Arthur's wages.

