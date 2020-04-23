Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch feels the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 could be postponed by 2-3 months in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has kept taking lives of people globally and countries haven't been able to curb the menace. With all sport activities suspended, Finch feels players would be ready to play in empty stadiums once the situation comes under control.

T20 World Cup Finch feels the global event could be postponed

The T20 World Cup is scheduled in Australia from October 18 to November 15. Finch feels postponement of the event could be on the cards. "I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be," Finch told SEN Radio.

Fans Cricket can go ahead without presence of fans, feels Finch

Finch said cricket can be played without fans. "But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that's with crowds or not, I don't think that makes any difference to the players. We played against New Zealand with no crowd (and it) was really strange for first four or five overs, but then you got into your work," he said.

Scenario The scenario regarding the T20 World Cup

Earlier, Chief Executive of the T20 World Cup Organizing Committee, Nick Hockley had said there's no quick decision, besides different scenarios being looked upon. Also, the ICC issued a statement claiming that it's planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled and that the situation is being monitored. The ICC's Chief Executives Committee is set to meet and discuss on contingency planning.

Our take Why the ICC World T20 should be postponed?