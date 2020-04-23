Gabriel Jesus has been a fall back option for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian striker has done remarkably well whenever he has been asked to come in and lead City's attack. With City legend Sergio Aguero still bossing it around, Jesus is seen as his successor. Here we analyze why Jesus can take over from Aguero.

Opportunity Guardiola has handed Jesus enough chances

Jesus joined Manchester City in January 2017 and made an instant impact. He scored seven goals in 10 Premier League games showcase his offerings. Since then, despite playing a secondary role, Guardiola has handed Jesus enough opportunities as the number of games suggest. He made 42 appearances in 2017-18 and 46 in the previous season. In 2019-20, Jesus made 39 appearances across competitions.

Stats What does the numbers suggest for Jesus?

In 138 matches for City across competitions, the player has notched 63 goals. It's a significant return for a player, who has made many substitute appearances. In 92 Premier League matches, Jesus has scored 37 goals, besides making 14 assists. The two-time Premier League champion has to keep working hard and better himself with each passing game. He has the attributes to do well.

Views He's going to play for many years: Pep on Jesus

Guardiola had earlier voiced his opinion on keeping Jesus at City for a long time. Back in November 2019, Guardiola claimed that Jesus had the option to leave because of the situation he has with Aguero. "He said 'no, I want to stay here'. He has his future is in his hands. He's young, he's going to play for many years," he claimed.

Sergio Aguero Talisman Agüero has been a legend for City

Meanwhile, Aguero is set to turn 32 in June this year and it remains to be seen how long he manages to keep up with the intensity. His contribution for City has been immense. Aguero has scored 254 goals in 368 matches for the club since 2011-12. His consistency needs to be lauded. Aguero has won 13 trophies at City to be highly successful.

Jesus lauds Aguero Jesus keen on becoming a top player like Aguero

Back in November, Jesus said he has to be consistent as Aguero. "I have learned a lot from Sergio. He is a great guy and a top player. I have to keep doing that," he said to BBC. "I want to improve my football. Train good, working hard. I am at a big club, with big players and a big manager."

Information Jesus has ample time, needs to keep learning: Our take