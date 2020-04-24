The greatest ever batsman to have graced the cricket field, Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 47th birthday today. The GOAT went on to entertain fans and amass records aplenty ever since he made his debut as a 16-year-old against Pakistan. Tendulkar went on to script 100 international centuries and left some lasting impressions. Here we look at his best ODI knocks.

98 vs Pakistan Tendulkar's iconic 98 against Pakistan won hearts

The highlight of India's 2003 World Cup was the memorable win against Pakistan. Tendulkar hit an iconic 98-run knock against an attack that comprised of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis. Both Tendulkar's range of shots and timing were at a different level. Despite suffering cramps and India losing wickets, he batted on as India chased down 274. He was dismissed by Akhtar.

143 vs Australia Tendulkar's 143 versus Australia is still regarded as his best

In 1998, Tendulkar played one of his greatest ever ODI innings (143 against Australia). India needed 285 runs to win or at least score 254 to reach the final in Sharjah. The Men in Blue were struggling at one stage, before a desert storm halted play. In the revised target, India fell short by 26 runs, but reached the finale. Tendulkar's brilliance stood out.

117 vs AUS 117 versus Australia in CB series first final

India went on to win a historic ODI tri-series in Australia involving Sri Lanka. Australia and India reached the finale of the CB series. Interestingly, there were two finals and India won both. Tendulkar's 117 in the first final stole the show and helped India gain momentum. Chasing 240, India were stuttering at 87/3. Tendulkar played a calculated 120-ball innings to win the match.

120 vs England 120 versus England in the 2011 World Cup

Tendulkar was instrumental for India in the 2011 Cricket World Cup. In a group match, the opening batsman scored a scintillating 120 from 115 deliveries. He hit 10 fours and five sixes and shared two defining stands. The knock helped India amass 338. In reply, England were well on course for a victory, however, India claimed late wickets to force a tie.

Information A look at Tendulkar's career achievements