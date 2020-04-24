Steam is a blessing for PC Gamers. It has a fantastic collection of games and provides some equally fantastic discounts and deals from time to time. But this is not all. Steam has a great collection of free-to-play games as well. Here are some of the best 'free' titles on the digital platform. (Do note that some of these games might have progression paywalls.)

Team Fortress 2 One of the best team-based multi-player games ever

Developed and published by Valve Corporation, Team Fortress 2 has a lot of modes you can participate in. It has nine character classes and the objectives differ with the modes. It is an old game (released in 2007) and still ranks among the top games on Steam. It has one of the best player communities and is regularly updated with new stuff.

Brawlhalla Majestic beards, fun characters, something like Super Smash Bros.

Brawlhalla released in October 2017 and is available for free. It is also available on other gaming platforms and involves knocking other players until they have no lives left. It has wacky graphics and bright colors and can be played locally as well as online. The game has a total of more than 8 million players on Steam.

CS: GO Military tactics in a Battle Royale environment

Counter-Strike has been a major game in every player's collection ever since it was launched. It now has a Battle Royale mode called CS: GO Danger Zone, which is totally free to play. It has a single map- Black Site where 16-18 players compete to win. The gameplay is taut and requires a lot of thinking to win. A must-play for enthusiasts.

Crossout Battle with vehicles in a massively multi-player online game