Timo Werner is one of the celebrated strikers in the world of football currently. The RB Leipzig forward is being eyed by several top European clubs, however, Werner is believed to be wanting to join Liverpool and play under Jurgen Klopp. It has been reported that he is willing to join the Reds, however, one condition must be met. Here's more.

Release clause Liverpool need to pay £52m release clause for Werner

According to a report in Sky Sports, Werner is ready to sign for Premier League leaders Liverpool if they pay his £52m release clause before it expires on June 15. However, Liverpool, like in January, do not intend to make a move for Werner before his release clause expires. Werner's release clause was inserted when he signed a contract extension last summer until 2023.

Situation The situation regarding Liverpool and Werner

Werner had earlier stated that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is the best and believed Liverpool's style of play will suit him. Liverpool are expected to strengthen upfront and add more cushion to vie for the top trophies. To get Werner, they need to pay the clause and also assure him of getting regular football. Liverpool are well stocked and Werner will have stiff competition.

Time Liverpool need to assure Werner of more playing time

Today's rising stars look for guarantee in terms of playing regularly. On the same note, Erling Braut Haaland moved to Borussia Dortmund rather than other top European clubs to get more time on the pitch. Liverpool need to find a solution here and make Werner play more often. The player isn't at the level of Liverpool's front three, however he can improve drastically.

Bayern Bayern are interested in signing Werner