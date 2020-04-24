Rohit Sharma believes Team India should win at least two of the impending three World Cups. In an Instagram live session with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, Rohit reiterated that team management should back players. He hailed Sourav Ganguly for always trusting his core members. According to him, a player should be given adequate chances to prove himself. Here is more.

Quote India could have won the semi-final against New Zealand

"Probably, if we did not lose wickets in the that opening half hour we could have won the game. My personal aim is that we as a team should be able to win at least two World Cups out of three coming up," Rohit said.

ICC tournaments India last won an ICC tournament in 2013

India have not won any major ICC tournament since 2013. They lost to Sri Lanka in the final of 2014 World T20 and then against Australia in the 2015 World Cup semi-final. West Indies beat India in the 2016 World T20 semi-final, while India lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final to Pakistan. The jinx further extended with India's exit from the 2019 World Cup.

Chances Players should be backed: Rohit Sharma

Rohit feels a player could only perform if he is duly backed. "It is important to give them enough chances. We have heard about how Ganguly backed you (Harbhajan) and Yuvraj Singh. How they backed you and you delivered," he said. He added, "Same way we should do it, the process is on. Whoever is being backed at the moment will get adequate chances."

Career Rohit's career bloomed post 2013

Rohit was constantly backed by the then-skipper MS Dhoni, who later made him open. From 2007 to 2012, he scored 1,978 runs in 86 ODIs at 30.43. However, he has amassed 7,137 runs at 59.47 from 2013 till date. "When you don't get a consistent run, confidence is dented. It happened with me. It depends on how an individual utilises that opportunity," he stated.

Information Rohit broke the world record in 2019 World Cup