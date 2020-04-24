-
Manchester United won the Premier League 2012-13 title.
United pocketed their 13th Premier League honor.
Notably, Sir Alex Ferguson retired after the season and it also turned out to be United's last title up till date.
The Red Devils finished above defending champions Manchester City and enjoyed a 11-point gap.
Here we look at the statistical analysis of the 2012-13 season.
-
Champions
Manchester United lift their 13th Premier League honor
-
Man United won the trophy after collecting 89 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the joint-fifth lowest goals that season (43).
The club also accounted for the best goal difference (+43).
They scored the highest number of goals (86).
Man United registered 28 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses.
City collected 78 points, whereas, Chelsea had 75.
-
Individual stats
Notable individual stats of the 2012-13 season
-
Manchester United's Robin van Persie scored the most goals that season (26).
Luis Suarez (23) and Gareth Bale (21) followed suit.
RVP amassed the most hat-tricks that season (2).
Chelsea's Juan Mata dominated the show in terms of assists (12).
Man City goal-keeper Joe Hart amounted for the most clean sheets (18) for the third consecutive season.
-
Teams
2012-13 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
-
United, City and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Arsenal qualified for the Champions League playoff round.
Tottenham booked their place in the Europa League playoff round.
Swansea City qualified for the Europa League third qualifying round.
The likes of Wigan, Reading and QPR were relegated to the Football League Championship.
-
Awards
Gareth Bale dominates the award list
-
Tottenham's Gareth Bale bagged the Premier League Player of the Year.
Bale pocketed the PFA Players' Player of the Year.
The Welshman also won FWA Footballer of the Year, besides bagging the PFA Young Player of the Year.
Ferguson won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Van Persie won the Golden Boot, whereas, Hart won the Golden Glove.