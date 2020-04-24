All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. With this postponement, the summer transfer window could also be affected. However, clubs will still be working on potential new arrivals and expected departures. Premier League 2019-20 leaders Liverpool could see some major activities. On the same note, we evaluate the players who could leave the English side.

Dejan Lovren Dejan Lovren could be on his way out of Liverpool

Dejan Lovren is believed to have got the green light from Liverpool as far a summer transfer exit is concerned. The experienced defender has garnered interest from fellow EPL outfit Arsenal, besides some Italian clubs. He is set to enter he final 12 months of his contract and Liverpool may be tempted to cash in. Lovren is behind the pecking order in central defense.

Xherdan Xherdan Shaqiri will be eyeing regular football

Former Inter Milan and Bayern Munich star Xherdan Shaqiri has made 40 appearances for Liverpool since joining in 2018. An injury-hit 2019-20 season saw him get limited to just 10 games. Shaqiri isn't a given starter but a fall back option for Jurgen Klopp. His brother and agent has said several clubs are interested in him. He feels Xherdan deserves a lot more.

Keita Naby Keita has failed to produce the goods

The quality in Liverpool's mid-field involving Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum James Milner and Fabinho have meant Naby Keita's presence gets limited. In the time spent with the Reds, Keita hasn't been able to live up to expectations. Injury worries and just 51 appearances since 2018-19 show why he hasn't been the right fit. Moreover, Liverpool's interest in Boubakary Soumare could see Keita leave Anfield.

Lallana Adam Lallana could join Leicester this summer