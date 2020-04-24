The fate of The Hundred was discussed during an England and Wales Cricket Board teleconference on Thursday in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The inaugural edition of England's controversial 100-ball hundred ball tournament is scheduled to commence on July 17. However, with growing concerns of the deadly COVID-19, the tournament is likely to be pushed by a year. Here is more.

Restrictions English cricket has been suspended until May 28

The English cricket season has been suspended at least till the end of May, owing to the outburst. With the incumbent lockdown restrictions, the tournament will not able to draw mass gatherings. Also, the overseas players will not be available due to travel restrictions. According to Australian Government, their travel restrictions are expected to end in September this year.

Loss The tournament was expected to incur losses

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had predicted the competition would make a loss in its first five seasons, ahead of the global pandemic. Reportedly, costs in the first year with £1.3 million paid to each county, were estimated $72 million against an income of $63 million. Furthermore, calling-off The Hundred could potentially save the ECB millions.

Series The upcoming West Indies series is likely to be suspended

England are due to host West Indies for a three-match Test series in June. However, the series is on the cusp of cancelation with a formal announcement still awaited. Earlier, Director of cricket Ashley Giles hinted at pushing the series. "We have good relations with boards and we're doing whatever we can to look at different scenarios," he had stated earlier.

Crisis Middlesex laid off players and staff