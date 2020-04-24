Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is a fan of youth and he isn't afraid to back the youngsters. The 2019-20 season saw Lampard including several youngsters in his plans and that proved to be promising. One player, who benefited a lot was striker Tammy Abraham. He is expected to lead Chelsea's line in the future. Can he fulfil Lampard's vision? We analyze the same.

Being terrific Abraham was terrific for Chelsea in the Premier League

Lampard got off to a terrific start in the Premier League after being handed the chance to express himself ahead of other senior strikers. In 25 matches, Abraham amassed 13 goals for the Blues. His goal return is likely due to Lampard giving him the confidence to shine. Abraham has shown he can be the answer to lead the attack and bear responsibilities.

Trust Lampard has put his trust in the player

Abraham has the credentials to offer a whole range of attributes as a striker. He is a real poacher inside the box and is also dangerous in terms of half-volleys and long-range efforts. His mobility, hunger and quality are factors that have won Lampard's trust. His movement and passing ability can cause issues for opponents. Abraham possesses the cushion of a hold-up player.

Youngsters Lampard has counted upon youngsters in his debut season

Not just Abraham, someone like a Mason Mount showed plenty of strong characteristics. Besides Mount, defender Fikayo Tomori grabbed his chances. The likes of Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also part of this exciting squad. In Christian Pulisic, there is another young talent from whom aplenty is expected. Lampard wants these players to express themselves further and he isn't afraid of demanding more.

Our take Abraham can be a leading force for the Blues