Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably one of the greatest captains India have ever produced. A veteran of 350 ODIs, Dhoni has been the flag-bearer of making quirky decisions. His ability to stand a mile ahead has often helped India in snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Let us have a look at some instances where his on-field tactics went in India's favor.

Bowl-out When India won the first ever bowl-out

Dhoni's first tryst with captaincy was discovered in the inaugural World T20 (2007). India somehow managed to seal a tie against arch-rivals Pakistan, thereby emanating a bowl-out. After restricting Pakistani batsmen with effective bowling changes towards the end, Dhoni gave nod to non-regular bowlers for the bowl-out. India won the match as Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa ended up hitting the stumps.

Final over A crucial moment in the high-profile World T20 final

After days of constant fireworks, it all came down to the final over in an intense World T20 final between India and Pakistan. Pakistan required 13 off the last over when Dhoni called up Joginder Sharma instead of the experienced Harbhajan Singh. Although Dhoni's decision to deploy a rather timid fast bowler raised some eyebrows, the dismissal of Misbah-ul-Haq made India World Champions.

Promotion When Dhoni stepped up in the big final

Dhoni's title-clinching six in the 2011 World Cup final will always stand out among his esoteric achievements. However, this was only an execution of what he planned in the lead-up. India lost both Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in a 275-run chase. Hence, the captain decided promoted himself in the batting order, joining Gautam Gambhir in the middle. The rest is history!

Information Dhoni used Ashwin wisely in the 2011 World Cup

Dhoni has always backed Ravichandran Ashwin throughout his career. The Indian skipper used him as a trump card in the 2011 World Cup. Ashwin picked up two wickets each in the crucial fixtures against West Indies and Australia respectively.

Bouncer barrage The brain behind Ishant Sharma's bouncer barrage at Lord's

A 28-year-old wait ended when India registered a Test victory at the home of cricket, Lord's. Chasing 319, hosts England looked set on 174/4 with Joe Root (66) and Moeen Ali (39) sticking around. However, skipper Dhoni insisted Ishant Sharma to start bowling bouncers. The timely advice resulted in a 95-run victory for India with the latter taking seven wickets.

Death overs Yet another ICC trophy for Dhoni