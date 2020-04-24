Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has fully recovered post a sports hernia surgery. The 30-year-old underwent a surgery in London back in January and began his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after returning to India. He has not been in action since then. However, the bowler says he is raring to go and fitness is his priority in this lockdown period.

Bhuvi was earlier ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies after a sports hernia injury resurfaced. He missed the T20Is against Sri Lanka and the ODI series against Australia. The senior pacer was also ruled out of the tour of New Zealand. Bhuvi was expected to make a return during the IPL, however, the coronavirus pandemic forced suspension of all sport.

"I have now fully recovered from the injury and am raring to go," Bhuvneshwar told Times of India. "While it's hard to keep indoors for a person like me who has always been accustomed to travelling, training and doing outdoor activities, as an athlete these are the times when we still need to prioritise fitness even while staying safe at home," he added.

Bhuvi has gone on to feature in 21 Tests. He has claimed 63 scalps at 26.09. In 114 ODIs, the right-arm pacer has amassed 132 wickets at 34.60. The senior pacer has been influential in T20Is. He has picked up 41 wickets in 43 matches at 26.53. The Indian bowler has had an impact in the IPL. He has 133 wickets in 117 matches.

