Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir performed the last rites of his deceased domestic help in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, her mortal remains could not be sent to her home in Odisha due to nationwide lockdown. In a tweet, Gambhir paid a tribute to his employee Saraswati Patra, who had been working at his residence for the past six years. Here is more.

Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty. Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion, social status. Only way to create better society. That's my idea of India," wrote Gambhir.

Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty. Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. Only way to create a better society. That's my idea of India! Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/ZRVCO6jJMd — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 23, 2020

As per media reports in Odisha, Saraswati Patra was a resident of Kusunpur village within Jajpur. She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital a few days ago after battling with diabetes and high blood pressure for a long period. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment on April 21. Gambhir had contacted with Saraswati's family after she fell ill.

Saraswati's brother Prafulla Patra described how the former Indian cricketer helped her a few years ago. "My sister had gone to New Delhi to attend a seminar as a delegate in 2013. During her stay there, she met an Odia woman who was close to Gambhir," he said. He added, "She took my sister to the cricketer who engaged her as his domestic help."

