Lifting the prestigious silverware at Wankhede was undoubtedly the highest point of Sachin Tendulkar's career. The Master Blaster, who turned 47 today, was lifted and carried around the stadium by his team-mates following the victory. Tendulkar shared the priceless moments through International Cricket Council's official Instagram handle. He revealed seeing the trophy in the dressing room was special. Here is more.

Quote Can't be a greater moment than winning the World Cup

"It was the most beautiful moment of my life on a cricket field. There cannot be a greater moment. To take the victory lap as champions was the ultimate feeling. That's the best cricketing moment of my life," Sachin said.

WC 2011 Sachin was India's highest run-scorer in 2011 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar was India's highest run-scorer in the tournament and second highest overall. He amassed 482 in nine matches at 53.55, including two centuries. However, Sachin couldn't deliver the goods in the final as he fell for 18. "I was the highest run-getter for the team, and my contribution was worth it. In the end, the trophy in your dressing room matters," he added.

Sachin Tendulkar Tendulkar owns a record 34,357 runs to his name

More than six years after his retirement, Tendulkar still remains the leading run-scorer in both ODIs (18,426) and Test cricket (15,921). He is the only player to have struck hundred centuries in international cricket (49 in ODIs, 51 in Tests). In 2014, Tendulkar was conferred with India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna by the former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Information Sachin scored first ODI century in his 79th ODI

Sachin scored only 2,126 in first 78 ODIs without a single century. His maiden century in the format came against Australia at Colombo in 1994. Also, he has struck 45 out of his 49 ODI tons as an opener.

Debut Sachin made his international debut in 1989