Each character in Apex Legends comes with distinct abilities, powers, and playing style. In Battle Royale titles, when you are playing in real time against real people, bringing your A-game becomes imperative. Choosing your legend is an integral part of this game's strategy and knowing the legends is essential to that process. Here are five reasons why you should play as Wraith.

Point #1 She can be really dangerous in close combat situations

If your playing style consists of close combat, you will love playing with Wraith. She can do some amazing damage with Shotguns and automatic SMGs (preferably light ammo). The best way to play with Wraith is hit-and-evade. As soon as you spot an opponent, try to get close and hit them with all you've got and once their team-mates arrive, turn 'invisible'.

Point #2 Wraith, given her small size, is almost impossible to hit

Wraith is difficult to hit. Your opponents will find it difficult to aim at her, owing to her small size. Add to that her abilities and she's almost impossible to hit. Almost impossible because she does leave a trail behind and can be detected in case your opponent is vigilant. Wraith can be tough to master, so you would need to practice a lot.

Point #3 Wraith's passive ability useful in combat, provides additional safety

A voice warns you if an opponent is looking or aiming at you or in case someone has set traps nearby. This passive ability can be very useful in combat and provides additional safety. Wraith can also warn her team-mates in case there is a sniper nearby or opponents are planning an ambush. Since it is a passive ability, there is no cool-down period.

Point #4 Wraith's tactical ability: Into the void

Wraith can avoid all damage for a short time by walking into a void she creates. This temporarily turns her invisible. It does leave a trail though, so using it when surrounded by multiple enemies is probably not a good idea. It takes some time to activate so it is better to stop engaging the enemy and leave the combat zone for a while.

Point #5 Wraith can create two portals that last 60 seconds