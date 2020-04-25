Ajax were handed a blow after the Dutch Eredivisie season was ended with immediate effect, meaning the league leaders have been denied the title. There will be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight. The Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs reached an agreement over a video conference call regarding the decision. Here's more on the same.

Eredivisie Ajax were ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference

Ajax were top of the Eredivisie table, ahead of second-placed AZ Alkmaar on goal difference. The Dutch giants had 56 points from 25 matches with a goal difference of (+45). Meanwhile, Alkmaar had a goal difference of (+37). There were nine rounds of matches to play when the season was suspended earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the season has finally been declared void.

2019-20 season No sides will be relegated or promoted

The national government banned major events until September 1 because of coronavirus and that meant an end to the 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, both Ajax and Alkmaar will go into the Champions League qualifying stages, pending ratification by UEFA. Also, no sides will be relegated or promoted. Cambuur, who topped the second tier and held an 11-point gap will not be promoted.

Comments There are more important things at the moment: Ajax CEO

"As a player and as a club you naturally want to become champion", Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar said. "You want to show it on the field and we have been at the top. Then it is a pity that you are not declared champion, but in this situation that may be understandable. There are more important things at the moment than football."

KNVB KNVB issues a statement