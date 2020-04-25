Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that he will continue to represent his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore as long as he plays. In an Instagram live session with his RCB team-mate AB de Villiers, Kohli reiterated he could never of think of leaving RCB despite never winning the title. The South African batsman also supported Kohli's statement, describing his passion for RCB.

RCB RCB last reached playoffs in 2016

The graph of Royal Challengers Bangalore has plunged since the ninth IPL edition. RCB had a delightful campaign in 2016 wherein they dominated almost every team. Although they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, skipper Virat Kohli's record 973 runs and four tons paved the way for them. However, RCB's quest for maiden IPL title still continues.

Quote Kohli shows his love for RCB

We have come close thrice but haven't made it. That will always be our dream together. In any scenario I can ever think of leaving this team. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I'll never leave this team," said Kohli.

Virat Kohli Kohli made his debut for RCB in 2008

Virat Kohli remains the only player to have represented a single franchise in 12 straight seasons, since the inception of IPL. Having made his debut in the inaugural IPL edition (2008), he did not have a perfect start to his campaign. Kohli, who was named captain of RCB in 2013, has been IPL's leading run-scorer with 5,412 runs from 177 matches at 37.84.

AB de Villiers 'I want to keep playing for RCB', says ABD

The 360-degree batsman believes the constant drive to make runs for RCB and retaining his spot makes him feel motivated. "I never want to leave Bangalore, but I know I have to score runs to do that. That's really pushed me," de Villiers said. He added, " I want to be in Bangalore for I do not know how many years to come."

Combined XI Combined XI for India and South Africa

The duo picked the combined XI for India and South Africa, during the chat. Interestingly, they picked MS Dhoni as the captain of playing XI with Gary Kirsten as their first-choice coach. Combined India-South Africa XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada.

