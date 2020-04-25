-
The 2013-14 season saw Manchester City lift their second Premier League title.
City pocketed the trophy in the final matchweek after a 2-0 win against West Ham.
Liverpool, who finished second, saw the title slip after some inconsistency in the final half.
Chelsea and Arsenal followed suit, whereas, defending champions Manchester United ended seventh.
Here's the statistical analysis of the 2013-14 season.
Champions
City pump in 102 goals, win second Premier League title
Man City won the trophy after collecting 86 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the second-lowest goals that season (37).
The club also accounted for the best goal difference (+65).
They scored the highest number of goals (102).
Man City registered 27 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses.
Liverpool collected 84 points, whereas, Chelsea had 82.
Individual stats
Notable individual stats of the 2013-14 season
Liverpool's Luis Suarez scored the most goals that season (31).
Daniel Sturridge and Yaya Toure followed suit with 21 and 20 goals respectively.
Suarez amassed the most hat-tricks that season (3).
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard dominated the show in terms of assists (13). Suarez finished second (12).
Chelsea's Petr Cech and Arsenal's Wojciech Szczesny amounted for the most clean sheets (16 each).
Teams
2013-14 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
City, Liverpool and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Arsenal qualified for the Champions League playoff round.
Everton qualified for the Europa League group stage.
Tottenham booked their place in the Europa League playoff round.
Hull City qualified for the Europa League third qualifying round.
The likes of Norwich, Fulham and Cardiff were relegated to the Championship.
Season awards
Luis Suarez dominates the award list
Suarez bagged the Premier League Player of the Year.
The Uruguayan pocketed the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, besides winning the FWA Footballer of the Year,
Eden Hazard was adjudged PFA Young Player of the Year.
Tony Pulis won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Suarez won the Golden Boot, whereas, Cech won the Golden Glove.