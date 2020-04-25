The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all sport including football and there could be further crisis in store. The 2019-20 domestic season across European nations were suspended and several leagues are still finding ways to complete the same. The pandemic will impact the summer transfer window as well and the clubs will need to cope up. Here's how the coronavirus will impact the window.

Uncertainty Uncertainty around the completion of leagues

The Dutch Eredivisie season was declared void. There will be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight, besides no title winners being declared. Will other nations take this route? The likes of Serie A, Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga are aiming to complete the season, however, things might not go as per plans.

Clubs Clubs expected to go cold over transfers

The summer transfer window will feel the pinch amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Several clubs have already imposed salary cuts for players and staff, whereas, non-playing staff have been put on furlough. With severe crunch in terms of money, clubs will go cold when it comes to transfer activities. It will be impossible for many top clubs to pay millions given the current situation.

Issues Issues surrounding clubs during this crisis

With travel restrictions forced upon nations and people being asked to stay in self-isolation, scouting of players is off the radar. Generally, the clubs make crucial plans during the business end of the season to prepare for the window. They may be forced to get players from their own league. Will we see an inflation? Clubs depending on player sales could suffer the most.

Woodward It may not be 'business as usual' for clubs: Woodward

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward talked about being realistic and said things will not be normal. "Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be 'business as usual' for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer," Woodward told a Manchester United Fans' Forum via a conference call.

Transfer market Fees could drop as transfer speculations continue to dominate