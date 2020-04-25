The International Cricket Council (ICC) may allow players to use artificial substances in order to shine the red ball under the supervision of umpires. This could prevent the players from applying saliva or sweat on the ball, thereby safeguarding them amid coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, ICC's medical team will address the issue before cricket resumes. Here is more.

Quote The authorities are open to the idea

The authorities are open to the option of allowing an agreed artificial substance to polish the ball under the supervision of the umpires - in the fashion they currently allow the ball to be cleaned by players under supervision," a report in ESPNcricinfo said.

Shine Shining the ball is important to fetch reverse swing

For the fielding side, shining one side of the ball becomes necessary. It helps the bowlers to garner reverse swing later in the match. The players had been using saliva to polish ball, but the medical committee is finding other effective ways to encourage this method. Usage of an artificial substance, which was earlier deemed as ball-tampering, is one way to counter it.

Law Here is what the Laws state

The Laws of cricket states that umpires should immediately reprimand players if they are found changing ball's condition. According to Law 41.3.1, the umpires shall make frequent and irregular inspections of the ball. In addition, they shall immediately inspect the ball if they suspect anyone of attempting to change the condition of the ball, except as permitted in 41.3.2.

Information What does 41.3.2 state?

As per 41.3.2, it is an offence for any player to take any action which changes the condition of the ball. Except in carrying out his/her normal duties, a batsman is not allowed to wilfully damage the ball.

Bowlers Test cricket could become hard for bowlers, feels Hazlewood