25 Apr 2020
#CricketIsBack: Taipei T10 League to commence from April 25
Written by
Sports
Taiwan will host the inaugural Taipei T10 League amid coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament, which will feature eight teams, is set to to commence on April 25.
The final will be played on May 17.
Interestingly, all the matches will played on weekends, thereby allowing the cricket fans to enjoy all the action without missing games.
Here is more.
Format
The tournament will see a new format
Eight teams are divided into two groups - Group 1 and Group 2.
All the teams will play each other once in the respective groups before table toppers from each group meet in a semi-qualifier.
The rest six teams will be further divided into two groups (Qualifier Pool 1 and Qualifier Pool 2).
Top two teams from these groups will qualify for semi-finals.
Schedule
The tournament runs from April 25 to May 17
The tournament opener will be played on April 25 with Hsinchu Titans locking horns with Taiwan Daredevils at 9 AM.
The opening day will see two other matches at 11 AM and 1 PM respectively.
Same schedule shall be followed in league stage on April 26 and the impending weekend with knockouts taking place on May 17.
Sports Tiger will stream the matches live.
Information
Full squad of Chiayi Swingers
-
Chiayi Swingers: Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.
Information
Full squad of FCC Formosans
-
FCC Formosans: Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.
Information
Full squad of Hsinchu Titans
Hsinchu Titans: Ashish Kumar Pandey, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Joyal Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Raguram (C), Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Venky Rebel, Vikay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay MS.
Information
Full squad of ICCT Smashers
-
ICCT Smashers: Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Nirav Shah (C), Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.
Information
Full squad of PCCT United
-
Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.
Information
Full squad of Taiwan Daredevils
-
Taiwan Daredevils: Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, George Klopper (C), Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.
Information
Full squad of Taiwan Dragons
-
Taiwan Dragons: Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.
Information
Full squad of TCA Indians
-
TCA Indians: Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Manoj Kriplani (C), Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.
Data
Division of teams into two groups
Here is how the teams have been split into two groups - Group 1: Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians, Taiwan Dragons - Group 2: Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, FCC Foromsans.