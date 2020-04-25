All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. With this postponement, the summer transfer window could be impacted heavily. However, clubs will still be working on potential new arrivals and expected departures. Tottenham could see some activities as Jose Mourinho eyes to build a side. On the same note, we evaluate the players who could leave Spurs.

Tanguy Ndombele Barcelona interested in Ndombele, will offer players for the mid-fielder

Tanguy Ndombele had arrived at Tottenham under former boss Mauricio Pochettino. The mid-fielder was expected to make an impact, however, he couldn't quite come to terms with the Premier League. According to a report in Sky Sports, Barcelona want Ndombele. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a financial crunch, the club is eyeing to offer Samuel Umtiti and right-back Nelson Semedo in return.

Vertonghen Spurs veteran Jan Vertonghen could make an exit

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen hinted he will leave the side when his contract expires. The 33-year-old defender's current deal expires in the summer. Mourinho was keen for the player to stay, but suggested the defender's agent was playing hardball over a fresh contract. Vertonghen suggested he would like to play in Spain or Italy and stated there have been serious offers for him.

Danny Rose Danny Rose's future at Spurs is vulnerable

Spurs left-back Danny Rose made a loan move to Newcastle during the January transfer window. With his loan deal set to end this summer, Rose faces a spell of uncertainty. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies offer him a contract. Meanwhile, other reports claim that a possible return to former club Leeds United could be on the cards for the England international.

Juan Foyth Juan Foyth keeping options open