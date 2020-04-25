-
England's top flight football was named as the Premier League in 1992-93.
Since then, we have had some breathtaking moments in England's top division.
There have been numerous records scripted by both teams and individuals.
Many of these records have been surpassed, however, several others have remained intact.
On the same note, we look at the unbreakable records.
-
Appearances
Barry and Giggs could see their records stay on forever
-
Former Aston Villa and Manchester City mid-fielder Gareth Barry went on to make 653 appearances in the Premier League.
He was followed by Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs (632).
In modern day football, most players do not stay in a club or a league for long.
Therefore, Barry's record and Giggs' appearances for a single club in the EPL, will likely remain on forever.
-
Goals
Goals: These records could remain intact for ages.
-
In the 2017-18 EPL campaign, champions Manchester City went on to smash the records for the most goals (106).
Chelsea scored the most home goals in a campaign back in 2009-10 (68).
The Blues also boast of the record for the fewest goals conceded in a season (15) in 2004-05.
Manchester United conceded the fewest goals at home in a season (4) in 1994-95.
-
Giggs, Cech
Mileage: Giggs and Cech will carry these long-term records
-
Giggs has the most Premier League winners' medals (13).
He also featured in the EPL for most consecutive seasons (22).
Giggs also carries the record for making the most assists (162).
He also scored in 21 EPL seasons.
Meanwhile, former Chelsea and Arsenal goal-keeper Petr Cech amassed the most clean sheets (202).
He also has the most clean sheets in a single campaign (24).
-
Managerial records
Managerial records: Ferguson and Wenger will stay evergreen
-
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson clinched 11 Premier League Manager of the Season awards.
He also collected the most Manager of the Month awards (27).
He has the most Premier League wins, titles and points.
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger managed the club for 22 seasons, besides managing in the most EPL matches (828).
These records will stay as it is.
-
Unbreakable records
Premier League: Other crucial unbreakable records
-
Kevin Phillips scored the most goals in a debut season (30) for Sunderland in 1999-2000.
Jermain Defoe holds the record for most goals scored in a single half (5).
Alan Shearer boasts of the most penalties scored (56).
Thierry Henry holds the record for most assists in a season (20).
Arsenal are the only side to have remained unbeaten throughout an edition (2003-04).