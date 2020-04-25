England's top flight football was named as the Premier League in 1992-93. Since then, we have had some breathtaking moments in England's top division. There have been numerous records scripted by both teams and individuals. Many of these records have been surpassed, however, several others have remained intact. On the same note, we look at the unbreakable records.

Appearances Barry and Giggs could see their records stay on forever

Former Aston Villa and Manchester City mid-fielder Gareth Barry went on to make 653 appearances in the Premier League. He was followed by Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs (632). In modern day football, most players do not stay in a club or a league for long. Therefore, Barry's record and Giggs' appearances for a single club in the EPL, will likely remain on forever.

Goals Goals: These records could remain intact for ages.

In the 2017-18 EPL campaign, champions Manchester City went on to smash the records for the most goals (106). Chelsea scored the most home goals in a campaign back in 2009-10 (68). The Blues also boast of the record for the fewest goals conceded in a season (15) in 2004-05. Manchester United conceded the fewest goals at home in a season (4) in 1994-95.

Giggs, Cech Mileage: Giggs and Cech will carry these long-term records

Giggs has the most Premier League winners' medals (13). He also featured in the EPL for most consecutive seasons (22). Giggs also carries the record for making the most assists (162). He also scored in 21 EPL seasons. Meanwhile, former Chelsea and Arsenal goal-keeper Petr Cech amassed the most clean sheets (202). He also has the most clean sheets in a single campaign (24).

Managerial records Managerial records: Ferguson and Wenger will stay evergreen

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson clinched 11 Premier League Manager of the Season awards. He also collected the most Manager of the Month awards (27). He has the most Premier League wins, titles and points. Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger managed the club for 22 seasons, besides managing in the most EPL matches (828). These records will stay as it is.

Unbreakable records Premier League: Other crucial unbreakable records