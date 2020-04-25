India were unable to submit a bid for hosting the 2030 Asian Games before the deadline of April 22 due to coronavirus pandemic. According to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra, India will now consider to host the following edition of Asian Games. Batra stated the organization switched priorities following the outburst and ensure the well-being of its athletes first. Here is more.

Bid The IOA was restricted due to lockdown

Batra revealed the Indian Olympic Association could not complete the necessary legalities and formal procedures timely, in the wake of nationwide lockdown. However, he sounded confident that India will successfully bid for the 2034 Asian Games edition. "We could not complete the formalities after the virus outbreak. We will now aim to bid for the 2034 edition," Batra said.

Idea The idea to host Asian Games was discussed in 2017

The idea to host the Asian Games 2030 was initially discussed by former sports minister Vijay Goel and then-IOA chief N Ramachandran, in 2017. Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) also welcomed the idea. Last year, the IOA had devised a detailed plan to host more than one multi-discipline event in this decade. Besides, India hosted their last Asian Games in 1982 (New Delhi).

Host country Saudi Arabia and Qatar will bid for Asian Games

With India missing the all-important bid, Saudi Arabia and Qatar will battle it out to secure hosting rights. The OCA, on Thursday, announced the two countries have submitted a bid. Both the nations have been at loggerheads after Saudi Arabia accused Doha of supporting terrorism. Saudi Arabia, along with few other nations have severed political, trade and transport ties with Qatar.

India India eye Commonwealth Games 2026