Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful IPL franchises. With MS Dhoni at the disposal, the yellow army has always been studded with a sturdy core ever since the inaugural season. Quite a few veterans have contributed in the success of Chennai-based franchise over the years. Let us have a look at CSK's all-time XI .

Batsmen Hayden and Vijay to open the innings

The flamboyant Matthew Hayden opens the innings with Murali Vijay (a veteran of over 100 matches). Hayden gave CSK some blistering starts during his playing days, having scored 1,107 runs from 32 matches at 36.90. IPL's second highest run-scorer Suresh Raina arrives at number three. The southpaw has been inevitable for CSK. Another legend Michael Hussey is at number four, followed by skipper Dhoni.

All-rounders Bravo, Morkel emerge as marquee all-rounders

Dwayne Bravo has been a prized possession for Chennai Super Kings. His match-winning ability from both bat and ball puts him at number six. CSK have also had the services of South Africa's Albie Morkel, who won quite a few games single-handedly. He scored 909 runs and scalped 91 wickets for CSK. Ravindra Jadeja is third all-rounder, who comes in at number eight.

Bowlers The bowling attack is led by Chahar and Thakur

Deepak Chahar spearheads the bowling alongside Shardul Thakur. The duo bowled well in tandem during CKS's title-clinching campaign of 2018. Another Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin always showed his presence in Dhoni's scheme of things. The 33-year-old had a knack of providing early breakthroughs for Chennai. He is the second spinner in the side along with Jadeja. Bravo and Morkel also brace the bowling attack.

